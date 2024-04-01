Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 95 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $481.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.08 and its 200 day moving average is $427.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.82 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.