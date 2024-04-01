Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.