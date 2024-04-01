Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $155.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

