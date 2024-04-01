Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 150 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

