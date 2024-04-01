Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 235 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

