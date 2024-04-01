Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 2,376 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 57,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 796,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 53,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $15.73 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

