Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 244 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,217,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

AMD opened at $180.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

