Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 34 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $1,010.03 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

