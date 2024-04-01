Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $155.84 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

