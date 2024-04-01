Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head to Head Comparison

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 5.28% 87.79% 2.09% Skillz -74.59% -50.98% -25.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Blue Group and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $324.52 million 3.07 -$26.68 million $0.10 52.41 Skillz $150.11 million 0.93 -$106.69 million ($5.46) -1.19

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Blue Group and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Blue Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Skillz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

