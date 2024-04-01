Global Mofy Metaverse Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 8th (NASDAQ:GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse’s (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. Global Mofy Metaverse had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
Shares of GMM stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10. Global Mofy Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $15.47.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
