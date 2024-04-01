Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

