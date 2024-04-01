Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
