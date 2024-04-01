Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.