Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $288.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.