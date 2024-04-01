Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

