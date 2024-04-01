Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 354 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

3M stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

