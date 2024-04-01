Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 474 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIFree Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

