Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 8,515 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5,676.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $111.59 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

