Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.48

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 14352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

