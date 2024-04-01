Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

