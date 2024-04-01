Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.