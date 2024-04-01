Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.86 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

