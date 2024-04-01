Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,818 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPFF opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

