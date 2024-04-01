Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $270.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

