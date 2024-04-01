Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.