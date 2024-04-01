Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $339.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

