Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.