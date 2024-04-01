HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

