Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ HROW opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $467.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.45. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

