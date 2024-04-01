HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Sells $391,063.68 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $116.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCI. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

