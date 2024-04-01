Head-To-Head Survey: Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) and Its Rivals

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Monogram Orthopaedics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -143.70% -83.17% Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors -656.20% -423.51% -31.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 -$13.74 million -3.09 Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors $1.06 billion $4.13 million -9.65

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monogram Orthopaedics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors 1561 4239 8382 216 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Monogram Orthopaedics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monogram Orthopaedics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics peers beat Monogram Orthopaedics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

