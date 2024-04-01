Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSE:HR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

