Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.30.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:HR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
Further Reading
