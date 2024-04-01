Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $39.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

