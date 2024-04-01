Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,272,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,759,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

