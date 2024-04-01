Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $42.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.