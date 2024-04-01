Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

Hologic stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

