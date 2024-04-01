Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.04.

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.60 on Monday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,591,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

