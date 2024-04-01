Humacyte’s (HUMA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.46. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

