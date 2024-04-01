Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $204.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.35 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

