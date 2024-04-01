Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

