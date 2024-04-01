Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.