i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 29th total of 728,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 1.57. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Benchmark started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

