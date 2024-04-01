IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
