IceCure Medical (ICCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.75. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICCM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

