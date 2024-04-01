Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Immunome stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

