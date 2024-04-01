Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imunon Stock Performance

IMNN stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.02. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imunon by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

