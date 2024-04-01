Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altus Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.85 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altus Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 780,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altus Power by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 490,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

