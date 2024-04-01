Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,094 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,225,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,760,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

