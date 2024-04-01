Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $95,350.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,929,029.28.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.77 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $32,611,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 134,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

